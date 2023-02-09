Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday said that the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned by the Centre in October last year, wanted to make India an Islamic country by the 100th anniversary of India’s Independence in 2047. The ATS made the claim in the 600-page charge sheet filed against five alleged PFI members at a Mumbai court.

As per the ATS charge sheet, the documents outlined the framework by the PFI to make India an Islamic State when it completes 100 years of Independence, that is, by 2047. The ATS further alleged that the PFI's “internal documents” suggested that Muslims living in Kashmir and Lakshadweep should be part of the plan because eight districts in these places have 70% Muslim population.

The chargesheet said that the PFI was planning to make the country an Islamic nation by 2047. The ATS claimed that during the investigation of the case, it came to light that the PFI wanted to recruit one individual from each Muslim home into the organization to fulfill the dream. As per ATS sources, the revelation came to light based on “internal PFI documents” ‘Draft booklet for regaining the glory of Islam in India by 2047’ and ‘India 2047, Towards Rule of Islam in India’ seized by the ATS from one accused Mazhar Mansoor Khan’s phone.

As per the ATS, the PFI had devised a 4-point strategy to achieve the goal. Firstly, the PFI emphasized on using religious leaders to bring the community under one roof and highlight the “atrocities” being committed against them in India, the ATS said. It said that the PFI also wanted to disrupt Hindu organisations such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), “work on disintegrating the police and judiciary by seeking funds from Islamic countries, which would then be used by PFI cadre to create violence in the country”.

The ATS said that the PFI also sought the support of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and nomadic tribes by recruiting them into the PFI cadres. Lastly, the ATS said, the PFI wanted to capture power using these candidates and get people from their cadre to be part of police and judiciary. As per the ATS, statements of 27 witnesses have been recorded in the case while further probe into the case is going on.

The PFI was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September last year for “having links with terrorist groups and indulging in subversive activities”. Since then, the NIA has so far arrested around 350 alleged PFI associates from different parts of the country.