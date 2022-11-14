PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS
Published on: 3 hours ago
Nashik (Maharashtra) : A PFI member, Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) in connection with an FIR by Nashik ATS. Seven accused have been arrested so far in this regard. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities. This has been disclosed by ATS on Monday.
