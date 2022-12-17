Mumbai: A special court here on Saturday granted a 30-day extension to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) to file a charge sheet in connection with the arrest of five members of the now-banned Popular Front of India for alleged unlawful activities and waging war against the country. The five were among the 20 persons held from across the state by the ATS as part of nationwide multi-agency raids helmed by the National Investigation Agency in September this year.

The probe agency had approached the special court seeking an extension of 90 days to file the charge sheet claiming the investigation was still under progress. However, Judge AM Patil granted the probe agency 30 days to file the charge sheet.

Over 100 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI and its affiliate groups were held in raids across several states in September for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, including waging war against the nation. Subsequently, the Central government imposed a ban on the PFI. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)