Mumbai: The Bombay High Court is likely to hear a petition(Public Interest Litigation) seeking an inquiry into the properties of Shiv Sena president and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family. Petitioner Gauri Bhide has filed the petition against the alleged “unaccounted assets” of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The petitioner has questioned the business of Uddhav Thackeray and his family and their income. The petitioner also sought an inquiry into the property owned by the Thackeray family.