Yavatmal (Maharashtra): A patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Thursday, a police official said. Another doctor suffered injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague when he was attacked with knife, he said.

Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod said that the patient was admitted in the surgery department of the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of self-inflicted injuries in his stomach. The incident took place at around 9 pm when two resident doctors were on round of the surgery department, he said. The patient, who was holding a knife used to cut fruits, asked the doctors if they would like to eat fruits.

The doctors in turn asked the patient to allow them to examine his injured stomach, but he refused, Bansod said. After sometime when the doctors returned to see the patient, he attacked one of them with the knife on his lower jaw bone. The other physician suffered injury in his finger when he came to the rescue of his colleague, said the SP. None of the doctors suffered major injuries, he said. Bansod said a first information report (FIR) was being filed in connection with the incident.