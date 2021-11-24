Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh once again failed to appear before the Chandiwal Commission on Tuesday. The one-member inquiry commission is investigating Singh's allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh had earlier accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extorting money to the tune of Rs 100 crores from small business establishments in the city.

Appearing before the commission today, Singh's lawyers said that the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh were based on credible information. They further said that Singh has no further evidence to share in the case and hence he will not be able to testify in front of a camera.

In an earlier hearing in the case, Singh had submitted an affidavit before the inquiry commission with exactly the same claim.

The commission has already fined Singh thrice, including Rs 5,000 in June and Rs 25,000 each on two other occasions, for failing to appear before it.

