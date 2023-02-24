Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Railway Police Force (RPF) rescued 975 children and reunited them with their families from several railway stations in Mumbai. This drive to track and rescue children from child trafficking was launched by the Indian Railways under the banner "Operation Nanhe Farishtey". According to official sources, children, who leave their homes or are lost, are often found near the railway tracks here"

Western Railways Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "Indian Railways rescued 975 children, 650 boys and 325 girls, who left their homes and were found living in the railway stations and were handed over to their family members. The RPF launched a drive to fight against criminals to keep a vigil to prevent child trafficking."

Thakur further said, "Whenever the Indian Railways receives information about a destitute child found in the railway stations, along with an NGO, tracks the children, who are then counselled by the counsellors. After collecting details about their family from the children, the details are then verified and the children are handed over to their respective family members."

"The Ministry of Railways has released a revised standard operating procedure in December 2021 for better care and protection of children exposed to railways and in distress. Which has been operationalised in 2022. In 2022, the Railway Police Force rescued over 17,750 children, who were separated from their families and were living within the railway limits, Thakur added. Kin of the rescued children felt very happy on seeing their kids, he said.