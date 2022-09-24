Dhule: A one-year-old girl died after falling from a cradle into a hot water vessel in Chaugaon village of Maharashtra's Dhule district on Friday. She suffered severe burns in the incident and died during treatment in a government hospital in the district.

The girl's death has been registered as an accidental death at the Sindkheda police station. This incident has caused outrage in the area. Assistant Sub-Inspector GG Thackeray of Sindkheda police station is investigating the incident.

Also Read: Bodies of woman, two minors found inside well in Uttar Pradesh