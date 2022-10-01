Kandivali (Maharashtra): Firing in the Kandivali police station area of Mumbai has created a stir. One was killed while three others were injured after two miscreants reading a bike opened fire at them in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ankit Yadav, while the three others have been identified as Abhinash Dabholkar, Manish Gupta and Prakash Narayan. The incident took place at around 12:15 am when two men came on a bike and started firing indiscriminately

Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone 11, Mumbai, said, "At 12.15 am we received information that two people on a bike opened fire on people in Mumbai's Kandivali area. One person died in the incident while three others were injured. Further investigation is underway." Kamlesh Yadav, a former local corporator, said that according to the information, the victims and the accused knew each other and the accused took revenge due to the old enmity.