Nagpur: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after ingesting mosquito repellent liquid accidentally at her house in Ashirwad Nagar in the Sakradara area. The deceased was identified as Riddhi Dinesh Chaudhary, who was playing in her house when the incident occurred. Riddhi's parents had recently bought a mosquito repellant to keep mosquitoes away.

While her parents were busy with their work, Riddhi put the mosquito repellent bottle into her mouth while playing with it. She consumed some of the liquid and started feeling uncomfortable immediately. On seeing Riddhi's discomfort, her parents rushed her to a hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in this connection and police are investigating it.

Take precautions when you have children at home: Parents should avoid keeping mosquito repellents from the reach of children as they can ingest them accidentally leading to a medical emergency. Doctors said ingestion of mosquito repellents causes poisoning. If a child ingests the liquid by mistake then one should first remain calm and not force him/her to vomit.

The child should immediately be rushed to the nearby healthcare centre. Prevention is the first step. Parents should store and use mosquito repellents correctly. This apart, the Pyretheroid and kerosene of the repellents also cause respiratory distress in many people. Earlier, the the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has launched an awareness drive across the city to prevent diseases like dengue and malaria. After conducting house to house survey, the Corporation has taken steps to control the disease.