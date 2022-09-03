Mumbai: After two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Mumbaikers celebrated the arrival of their most loved deity with great pomp. Mumbai city is known all around the country for the grand scale at which it celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some of the Ganesh Pandals, which are a part of Mumbai's History and Culture.

1) Lalbaug cha Raja:

Lalbaug cha Raja

Lalbaug Pandal was formed in 1934, during the Indian freedom struggle and the initial idols revolved around the theme of Independence. Lalbaugcha Raja continued to spread awareness and support for the freedom struggle through their idols. However, it was only post 1998 that the idols were standardised with basic decorations. This pandal gets the most popular visitors every year, from actors and sports persons to politicians from around the country.

2) Khetwadi Ganraj Ganesh Pandal:

Khetwadi Ganraj

Established in 1959, this pandal started making some of the tallest Ganesh idols in Mumbai city from 1984. The pandal collects Rs. 1 as donation from the locals and has managed to make idols of heights ranging from 28 to 35 feet. The pandal made a 40 feet tall idol, one of the tallest in the festivals history. The present idol stands tall at 38 feet.

3) Tejukaya Ganesh Utsav Pandal:

Tejukaya cha Raja

This pandal was established in 1943. One of the major attraction of the idol remains its big ears. On the day of Immersion, people carry this 22 feet Ganpati on their shoulder at Girgaum Chowpati.

4) Ganesh Galli, Mumbai cha Raja:

Mumbai cha Raja

Established in 1928, Ganesh Galli was one of the earliest Ganesh Pandals in the state. This Pandal was the first to create a 22 feet idol in the country in 1977. The Pandal celebrates 94 years of its establishment this year.

5) Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal:

Chinchpokli ka Chintamani

The Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal was established in 1920 by a group of 20 to 25 men. Initially the Ganesh idol was around two to three feet in height, but 122 years later, the Chintamani now sits on a throne and is around 23 feet tall. People's faith in this deity is what draws them to this idol and gave it its name, 'Chintamani', the one who takes away all worries.