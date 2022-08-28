Pune: While birth and death are both inescapable truths in life, aiding the departing soul and taking care of subsequent rituals sometimes become a troublesome task for grieving friends and family members. 80-year-old Devappa Jamadar, hailing from Solapur in Maharashtra, has been coming in at this point and lending a shoulder in trying times for the last 40 years.

Having settled first in Mumbai and then in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune in 1980 in search of work, Jamadar says he used to work as a security guard. He adds that the inception of this service began at this time, as he regularly used to help out at last rites being conducted at a graveyard in front of the residential plot.

"By doing the last service, great merit is attained. So I have been doing this since childhood. I have not taken any money for this work so far, and have provided this service for free for the last 40 years," the octogenarian says, stating that he has cremated thousands till now irrespective of faith.

With a subsequent increase in the number of people in Pune who are from outside the state, as well as the emergence of nuclear families, people often do not know what to do after a loved one passes away, Jamadar observes, placing it as the main motivator behind the service of providing funeral goods that he kicked off back in 1995.

"In this situation, many things need to be done - from immediate rituals to cremation or burial all the way to the fourteenth day. I have been providing this service from villages to cities as well," he says, noting that his service tries to provide help in all these areas. The 80-year-old notes that the next generation in his family has also launched a website for all the services, as well as transportation of the body, if necessary, from one city to another.