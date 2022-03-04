Mumbai (Maharashtra): Another case of extortion has been registered against notorious gangster Ejaz Lakdawala at Wakola police station. He is accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore from a businessman in Mumbai Central. Subsequently, a case has been registered by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Lakdawala is alleged to have repeatedly threatened a businessman between June 2013 and March 2017. However, the latter did not report to the police for fear of being killed. Lakdawala was arrested in January 2020 from Mithapur overbridge near Patna junction. After filing the case, the case has been sent to the Mumbai Police Anti-Ransom Squad for further investigation.

After completion of the formalities by the Mumbai Police investigation, Ejaz was sent to Taloja Jail. He is currently lodged in Taloja jail.

READ: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested from Patna