Mumbai: Prominent realtor Paras S Porwal allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor at Chinchpokli tower in south Mumbai on Thursday, police said. According to senior Police Inspector Anand D Mule at Kalachowki Police Station, the incident occurred at 6 am in Shantikamal Cooperative Housing Society where Porwal, 57, jumped off the balcony and died on the spot.

The Kalachowki police team, which rushed to the spot, has recovered a suicide note purportedly left by the deceased developer at his home gym in which he said nobody should be blamed for his death and no probe should be conducted. The cause of the alleged suicide was not immediately known. Porwal was associated with various companies, including Rajyog Developers Ltd.

He had completed several commercial and residential projects in the city and suburbs in the past three decades. Realty circles claimed that he was reportedly undergoing some financial problems that may have prompted him to take the extreme step. The incident has sent shockwaves in the building construction industry even as the police initiated the probe into the incident.