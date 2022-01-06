Beed (Maharashtra): The Parli trial court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. The order comes after Thackeray failed to attend court hearings on multiple occasions.

On 22nd October 2008, workers of the MNS had hurled stones at a public transport corporation bus at Dharmapuri Point in Parli in protest against the arrest of Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. They smashed the windscreen of the bus, damaged public property and violated the curfew, following which a case under Sections 143, 427, 336 and 109 of the Penal Code was registered against Raj Thackeray and his activists at Parli Rural Police Station.

The police had investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against Raj Thackeray and his activists in the Parli court.

However, despite being granted bail in the case, Thackeray and his activists were absent from the court on multiple hearings.

