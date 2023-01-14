Nagpur (Maharashtra): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received three threatening calls on Saturday. As per Nagpur police inputs, the office received the calls at 11.30 am and 11.40 am.

"There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari," Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur told ANI. The officer said Gadkari's office landline received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm from a BSNL number.

According to reports, the callers made extortion demands and gave death threats. The security at the office as well as Gadkari's residence has been increased by Nagpur police. As soon as the calls were received, Gadkari’s office informed the police about the matter after which the latter began its probe.

Gadkari, the minister of road, transport, and highways, is currently in Nagpur to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival. A day ago, he inaugurated the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. During the event, Gadkari stated that India was poised to soon become the third largest automobile manufacturer globally, and the Rs 7.5 lakh-crore automobile industry has the potential to expand to Rs 50 lakh crore market.

On December 31 last year, similar threatening calls were received at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur. A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm on that day in which a man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad were soon rushed to the spot. They conducted a thorough check of the premises but nothing suspicious was found.

