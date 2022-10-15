Nagpur (Maharashtra): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed the officials while speaking at the MINCON conference. An example of the government's time-consuming work, he said, "I have built highways and roads worth lakhs of crores across the country, but a two-kilometer stretch in front of my house remains to be completed for the last 11 years."

He further said, "30 meetings have been held in the past 11 years, but the road in front of my house has not been constructed till now. I am ashamed to see the faces of those officers when they come before me today. I have no problem speaking very clearly, but if this continues, how will the country develop'. "I like people who can get things done honestly and transparently," he added.

Nitin Gadkari in MINCON, says why do you love your files more than your wife?

Gadkari said Coal mines in Umred are being closed because there is a forest far away in Tadoba. Not even a single tiger has come near the Umred district in Nagpur, yet orders have been issued to shut the coal mine. "It's an irony in our country. One says move forward, another pulls you back, one says start, and the other says stop."

Union Minister also called for having a fixed time frame for giving clearance to any project, he said and added, "I asked one official, why do you love your files more than your wife? Whatever decision you want to take just take it fast". "Officers of the rank of Secretary act as opposition parties. They try to find out how to arise problems in every work of public interest", he further said.