Baramati (Maharashtra): Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Baramati constituency in Maharashtra in the last week of November, just two months after her visit in September.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second visit has been organized in the last week of November or the first week of December. For the preparation of Sitharaman's visit, the Union Minister of State Pralhad Singh Patel will be visiting Baramati on November 11 and 12," said BJP Lok Sabha Chief Avinash Mote.

Mote added that MLA Ram Shinde, Ganesh Bhegde, and Vasudev Kale will accompany him to visit Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, and Jejuri on November 11. Patel will also visit Indapur, Bhigwan, and Daund on November 12. After that, he will interact with the media at Council Hall." "These are the indications that the BJP has taken the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency seriously for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.