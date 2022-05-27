New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over reports of four children testing HIV-positive following a blood transfusion for treatment of Thalassemia in Nagpur and one of them dying, officials said on Friday.

Calling this matter a human rights issue if found to be true, the human rights body has also issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks.

The four children were reportedly being treated for Thalassemia for which NAT-tested blood (Nucleic Acid Test) had to be transfused, but in the absence of the facility, the blood got contaminated.

A notice has also been issued to the food and drug department secretary of the state government to submit a report within six weeks regarding a preliminary investigation in the matter and criminal proceedings being initiated.

''The report is expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken, against the erring public servants or officials if found guilty. He has also been asked to report if any interim compensation or any further payment of compensation given to the next of kin of the deceased child and the treatment initiated by the State for the other victim children,'' the rights panel said.

According to the media report carried on May 26, the state health department has started taking action against the culprits after a high-level investigation. It is also stated that previously, five children suffering from thalassemia had got infected with hepatitis-C, while two children were infected with hepatitis-B, the statement said.

