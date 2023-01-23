Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly raping a 20-month-old baby girl who was the accused's neighbour in Worli area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday. The incident came to light after the child's parents approached the police to lodge a complaint against their neighbour on Sunday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the family lives in a tenement and their 35-year-old neighbour had allegedly raped the toddler when the parents were away a couple of days ago, he said. The parents realised something was amiss when the child kept crying and complaining about being in pain, the official said.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, who has been arrested, he added.

According to the police, the accused was presented in court on Monday. According to the police, the girl's mother had gone out of the house for some time when the accused took the girl to his place and allegedly raped her. When the victim`s mother returned, she had some doubts as the girl had been crying. When she took the girl to the nearest hospital, the doctor informed her that the girl had been raped, the police said.

Earlier, two cases of rapes of minor children have come to the fore in Mumbai. The principal of a school in the Nagpada area was booked for raping one of his minor students on Monday. The victim continued to tolerate the ordeals and kept quiet about it as she was threatened not to tell anyone about the incident. She gradually gave in and informed her parents, following a complaint lodged at the local police station.