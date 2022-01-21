Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Dr Amol Kolhe has landed in soup for his role as Nathuram Godse in the movie 'Why I Killed Gandhi'. Kolhe has played the opposite role of the ideology of the Nationalist Congress Party. He, however, said, "Look at this role as an actor."

"An actor has to play a role according to the plot of a film. He has to act according to the instructions of the producer and director of the film. Sometimes he has to work against his will because as an artiste he has to act accordingly when the script demands. Therefore, my role should not be associated with politics," said Kolhe. "Even if my party takes a different stand or opposes the film, I will not object to it," Kolhe explained.

Some of the ministers, however, came in support of Kolhe.

"The BJP and the Central government are doing the work of communication in the country. Godse is a small issue. Anything more could happen in the run-up to the upcoming elections. However, do not associate the role played by NCP MP Amol Kolhe as Nathuram Godse with politics. Money and role are important to the artiste," Minister Aslam Sheikhdsid.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope supported Amol Kolhe. Tope said that Kolhe is an artiste and the role should be viewed in terms of art.