Nashik (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) female office bearer in Nashik and director of Mani Shankar Eye Hospital, Dr. Prachi Vasant Pawar, was attacked with a knife by a gang of unidentified drunkards late on Tuesday night near her farmhouse at Govardhan on Girwane Road.

Prachi Pawar was seriously injured in this attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Sushrut Hospital in the city. Official sources said that "a group of drunkards attacked Dr. Prachi. The incident took place at around seven in the evening on Tuesday. Hearing screams of Prachi, the locals were alarmed and rushed to her recuse. They tried to chase the accused but failed due to darkness in the area."

Official sources further said, "Pradip Kadalag and Gokul Patil, residents of the area admitted Dr. Prachi to a private hospital for treatment and informed the police about the incident. The police have started a probe into this matter." The locals said that a similar incident took place near Gammat Jammat Hotel eight days ago.