Mumbai: The question arising out of the political upheaval in Maharashtra currently pertains largely to Eknath Shinde's rebellion, and its future. As MLAs continue to throng the rebelling retinue headed by dissident leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that the party was ready for a floor test, expressing hope that many among those estranged would come back to the main fold.

"Everyone will see when the floor test happens. Those who leave the party under pressure from ED are not real devotees of Balasaheb," Raut said earlier on Thursday.

NCP, meanwhile, maintained its pledge of supporting Shiv Sena. "We are confident that the Shiv Sena MLAs who left Maharashtra will return in the near future. The picture will become clearer when the MLAs arrive. As Mahavikas Aghadi is being led by Uddhav Thackeray, we have already given our full support to him and we will continue to give our full support to him," said NCP President Jayant Patil.

Shinde, meanwhile, put out a letter by rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Twitter, which noted that the legislators had no access to the CM for the last two and a half years. "Only Shinde heard us out and took steps to resolve all the problems. The party MLAs persuaded Shinde to take this step (of revolt) for the rights of all the legislators," the letter read.

This, coupled with Raut's statement that "about 20 MLAs" from the rebel camp were in touch with the remainder of the party in Maharashtra, clouds the scenario even further. Raut, while speaking to the media, said it would "soon be revealed" to the public "under what pressure, what circumstances" the MLAs joined Shinde. Meanwhile, despite the latter's claim of having 40 MLAs with him on Wednesday, no specific figure has been ascertained yet. Whether any 2019like political miracle occurs in the state powered by co-constituents such as Sharad Pawar, remains to be seen.