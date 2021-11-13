Gadchiroli: About twenty-six Naxals were killed in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in Gyarapatti Kotgul forest area in Dhanora taluk in Gadchiroli district, part of Maharashtra-Chattisgarh border, on Saturday. As per sources, a prominent leader of the Naxal movement was also killed in the encounter.

As per sources, the police were attacked during a search operation based on a tip-off that a large number of Naxalites had entered these villages. Ten C-60 parties were involved in the heavy firing exchanged between both sides. Helicopters were sent from the district police headquarters. So far 26 bodies of Naxalites have been found and search operation is underway.

