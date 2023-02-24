Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui moved the Bombay High Court with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife Aaliya Siddique to disclose the whereabouts of their children. The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested to the couple try to resolve their differences about their kids amicably.

Meanwhile, Aaliya Siddiqui has charged Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the alleged rape and lodged a complaint with Versova Police Station here on Friday. Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice on Nawazuddin in 2021, announced on her Instagram account, though police declined to comment. "A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday)," she said in the video post.

"Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids to go in their heartless hands," Aaliya asserted. She became emotional while recalling her purported ordeal. Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks for the wrong reasons levelling allegations and counter-allegations against each other on various personal issues and their children.

It may be recalled that in January 2022, Nawazuddin's mother had filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor's home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence. This time, Aaliya has labelled her mother-in-law as "heartless" who allegedly called her "my innocent child illegitimate" even as Nawazuddin kept mum.

Lashing out at Nawazuddin for seeking custody of their kids, Aaliya countered how he has never realised when the kids grew up, and now he is trying to "steal" them from her to prove he is a good father. "He is a coward and stealing the kids (who are admitted to a Dubai school) from a mother by abusing his power and fame, but forgets that the Almighty is the most powerful," she said.

Aaliya said that she had always considered Nawazuddin as her husband, but he never accepted her as his wife though she had given the most important years of her life to him. She alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour. In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give her food and other basic necessities, put curbs on her access to the bathroom, and how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin's home. (With agency inputs).