Mumbai: With Aryan Khan's drug case getting murkier after Kiran Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail has leaked a video and photo of the Narcotics Control Bureau's drug seizure operation, NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik dared NCB officer Sameer Wankhede tweeting Satya Jitega, Satyamev Jayate.

Malik told the media that he would demand the Chief Minister to check the CDR and conduct an inquiry through the SIT. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's team raided the drugs party on the cruise. Seven people, including the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested.

Nawab Malik who has been vocal against the case from the beginning accused Sameer Wankhede of forging the case. BJP was accusing Malik of targeting the investigation officer while the probe was underway.

With this new development, Malik claimed that it is an incident involving more than Rs 50 crore. The sleuths are trapping people by making fake cases and are creating panic, he rued. There is an organized crime gang exhorting thousands of crores rupees and a thorough probe should be undertaken, he stressed.

Malik said he would meet Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and commissioner of police to lodge a complaint in this regard.

