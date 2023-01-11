Nashik (Maharastra): Mayur Jain, a young civil engineer from Nashik, has created a world record by PT Slab Cast including the substructure construction of a building with a carpet area of 8415 square feet square feet and a height of five meters in just 43 days.

The work included surveying, excavation, foundation laying, plinth construction, columns construction, lintel level tie beams, chajja constructions, slab centering, PT Slab and PT beam cabbling, reinforcements and slab casting. Usually, similar constructions require around 100 days to get completed.

The work started on November 7 2022 under the Leadership of Mayur Mukesh Jain and Project Manager Rajat Rajkumar Jain. It was completed on December 20, 2022 as confirmed by World Records India.