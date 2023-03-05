Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl delivered a baby by watching videos on YouTube in Maharashtra's Nagpur leaving her mother unaware. The newborn died after birth. Police are investigating the case. The incident occurred under the Ambazari police station limits in Nagpur. The minor girl, who studies in Class IX, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. She was taken to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated due to heavy bleeding post-delivery.

The girl was suffering from abdominal pain for the last few days. But, she did not tell anybody about her problem. Keeping her mother unaware of her pregnancy, she watched videos on YouTube and arranged all the materials required during delivery. Soon after her mother went out to work, her labour pains started. She watched YouTube videos and delivered the baby, which died after birth. The girl then hid the baby. When the girl's mother returned home, she found blood stains on the floor of the room and saw that the girl's health condition was very poor. It was only after the woman started questioning her daughter that the entire incident came to light.

It is learnt that a few months ago, she was introduced to the accused youth while chatting on Instagram. The two started meeting frequently. Nine months ago, the accused called the girl to his friend's room where she was forced to drink alcohol. After that, the accused raped her.

According to the statement given by the girl to the police, the girl did not even know the full name of the accused. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered at the police station. The police decided to take the help of the cyber cell to trace the accused.