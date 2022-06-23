Mumbai: The way to prove if Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority is through floor of Assembly, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, while addressing a press conference in the City. Pawar criticised the BJP for the present imbroglio without taking its name.

"Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them. Assam Government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further," the NCP chief said.

"MVA has decided to back the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai, the situation will change", the octogenarian said and warned that "Shiv Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde will have to present themselves in Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai."