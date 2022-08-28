Mumbai: A woman was arrested for killing her lover in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Saturday. The accused, identified as Zohra Shah (32), strangled Ramzan Sheikh (26) when he was driving an auto, subsequently surrendering before the police. The incident took place while the duo was on their way to a police station in Aarey to seek advice for their troubled relationship.

According to police, the woman, learnt to be a mother of six, insisted on marriage with Sheikh who refused the proposal, following which they decided to seek advice on the situation at hand. "We have arrested the woman under IPC Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Also read: Man, 65, booked on charges of having unnatural sex with dog in Pune