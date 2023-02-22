Mumbai (Maharashtra): An auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai had lost his only means of living and left totally shattered after his vehicle was stolen two years ago. Amarnath Sharma's family suffered a great deal already during the Coronavirus lockdowns and the latest theft gave them a big shock. But happiness returned to the auto driver a few days ago when the Mumbai Police recovered and handed the vehicle over to him.

A resident of Bandra East, Mumbai, Amarnath bought the auto rickshaw in 1995 on a loan and eking his livelihood by driving it ever since. He lost his vehicle near Bandra East metro station while it is parked in lane number two. He had no clue how to feed his family who used to survive on the income earned from driving the auto. Amarnath hails from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

When his auto was stolen in 2021, a big crisis befell Amarnath Sharma, who wondered how the family would earn a living then. He started pedalling a rickshaw to feed his family. However, Amarnath's son Amit Kumar filed a complaint at the Kherwadi police station, which eventually helped in recovering the auto rickshaw.

Based on this complaint, a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. But after it was stolen, Amarnath Sharma faced financial problems for a year but somehow was leading a hand to mouth existence. Then suddenly a call came from Kherwadi Police Station recently which gave good news to Amarnath and his family.

The Kherwadi police informed Amit Kumar about the recovery of his father's stolen auto rickshaw. Amarnath was very happy to get back the first rickshaw he had bought long back. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Panchalkar and Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti were also present. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amarnath Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police and expressed that he was very happy to get his auto rickshaw back.