Mumbai (Maharashtra): Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Shab-e-Barat or the 'night of forgiveness' on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai's Marine Lines, which is one of the largest cemeteries in Mumbai is all set to host more than 200,000 people.

Thousands of Muslims visit graveyards to pray for the well-being of their dear ones departed, on this occasion. People also make charity in honour of the departed. In view of the ceremonial Islamic festival, cemetery management of the Bada Qabrasatan has been making the arrangements throughout the last week.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Jama Masjid Trust Chairman Shoaib Khatib said, "the management has been working hard to ensure proper arrangements for the upcoming festival. Nearly 50 laborers were appointed to renovate the cemetery. CCTV cameras have been installed everywhere on the cemetery premises. The security workers of the cemetery have been provided access to CCTV and they will be able to monitor CCTV footage from their mobile phones."

The cemetery is being decked up with bright lights and new coats of paint here. As the Hindu festival of Holi falls on the same day, the place for parking has been allotted near the Marine Lines gate to avoid any traffic congestion. Security has been beefed up around the cemetery premises. We have also deployed female security guards this time, Khatib said.

Also read: Special traffic arrangements made for Shab-e-Barat on March 7-8 night

The Jama Masjid Trust along with the Maharashtra police is on a strict vigil and are working together to avoid any untoward incident. More than 2 lakh people are expected to visit this cemetery and pay their respects and love to the departed. We are fully prepared to host them, he added.

Khatbi also requested on behalf of the the Jama Masjid Trust Management to maintain law and order during the festival. Spread over a seven-acre area, Bada Qabrastan is one of the largest cemeteries here in the country and nearly 80 percent of those departed from Mumbai's Muslim population were laid to rest are buried in this cemetery.