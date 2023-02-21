Mumbai: The Mumbai police busted an international job racket and arrested two persons from Noida and Lucknow in connection with a case registered at the Matunga police station in October 2022. The arrested persons were identified as Vikas Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Dubey. The case was registered after a complainant was robbed of Rs 1.78 Lakhs, said DCP Pravin Munde of Zone IV, Mumbai.

"We have seized 3 laptops, 5 mobiles, 25 debit and credit cards, 64 sim cards and 5 cheque books and passbooks from the accused. Further investigation is going on", the DCP said. After the case was registered, the Matunga police quickly achieved breakthrough in the investigation and caught the accused from Delhi, Greater Noida, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh thereby bringing cyber crimes to light in various states, sources said.

The job racketeers took advantage of the fact that the job seekers were putting out their resumes on portals. They contacted the complainant, Anil Shirsagar (60), a resident of Matunga Police Station limits. They sent a mail saying that the victim has been selected in Petrofae International company located in Dubai. Without giving much time, the accused robbed the complainant of Rs 1.78 lakh.

Not stopping at that, the racketeers further sought bank account number and other details of the complainant and demanded more money. Following this, the complainant got suspicious and for return of his money upon which the accused switched off their phones. Then the complainant lodged a complaint with the Matunga Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police started investigation at various places. The name of one Rishabh Manish Dubey (23) from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has cropped up. The job racketeers are found involved in cases registered in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and other states.