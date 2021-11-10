Hyderabad: Mumbai police have arrested a man from Hyderabad in a case of rape threats to cricketer Virat Kohli's daughter. Identified as Ram Nagesh, a 23-year-old, from Hyderabad, the man had posted an intrusive post on Twitter after India's defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup series on October 24. The accused is being taken to Mumbai.

Netizens expressed their outrage over team India's defeat at hands of Pakistan and New Zealand. The team was criticized online for failing in the tournament. Team India cricketer Mohammed Shami was subjected to online abuse and communal remarks after India's loss against Pakistan. Kohli took to Twitter to show his support for Shami and took a stand against the hate directed towards Shami.

Kohli's stand drew the ire of online trolls, leading to one internet user issuing rape threats against his nine-month-old daughter.

Police had registered a case and are investigating these posts. However, the case was taken up suo moto by the Delhi Women's Commission. It asked the police to file an FIR in this regard by November 8. Following this, the Mumbai Police registered a case in the matter.

