Mumbai: Police took an unidentified man, who loitered on the premises of Mukesh Ambani's residence, into their custody from Navi Mumbai in connection with the Antilia case. According to police, he is a taxi driver from Gujarat and he claimed that he went to Antilia to have a glimpse of it. Nothing suspicious recovered from him so far, police said.

On Monday, two people were seen outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia after which security was heightened in the area.

