Mumbai: A 53-year-old man accidentally died after he jumped out off a moving local train in Mumbai while chasing a mobile thief who had snatched his phone. The incident took place at Charni road station on Mumbai's Western Railway route on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Shakeel Sheikh, was travelling towards Churchgate station from Jogeshwari. The incident has been captured in the CCTV.

Railway Police has registered an accidental death in this regard and is investigating further.



