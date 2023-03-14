Mumbai: An unidentified child was charred to death in the massive fire that broke out in the hut colony in Malad area around Monday noon, officials said. The fire also ravaged over 1,000 shanties rendering them homeless who were then shifted to temporary locations in the City.

According to a Fire Brigade official, the fire started in Appa Pada locality in Anand Nagar following a suspected cylinder blast. The official also revealed that over 1,000 tenements all closely built in a cramped area of under 10,000 sq m were completely gutted in the fire.

According to sources, the fire started in one of the tenements after a cooking LPG cylinder exploded. The fire that caused from the explosion spread fast with huge thick plumes filling the skies. As the fire continued to spread, the multiple cylinder explosions could be heard.

At least 17 cylinders must have exploded in the fire, an eyewitness said late on Monday night. The Fire Brigade categorised the fire accident as a 'level three' fire. It was mainly confined to electric wiring, electric installations, LPG cylinders, cloths, beds, cushions and other household articles, they said.

There were videos of the fire accident recorded by residents living around the the locality in the highrises being shared widely across the social media and seeking help to those affected in the fire. The intensity of the fire is so much that the smoke plumes were visible from several km away and the fire continued to rage late into the night.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials visited the spot and inquired with the affected families on their immediate needs. Food were arranged for the families who were placed in shelters. They can stay at these shelters until alternate arrangements have been made.

It may be recalled, a similar fire had broke out in the slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi in the wee hours on March 3. The fire ravaged several slum tenements as it raged for hours together before being put out.