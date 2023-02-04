Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday reassured citizens, a day after an anonymous mail claiming to be from the Taliban threatened to carry out terror attacks across the Maharashtra capital by orders of leaders of the radical group. Noting Mumbai Police was always alert and were looking to scan the veracity of the claims, he further said there was no immediate danger.

"The police keep receiving such threats. We are always alert. We investigate when threats are received. There is no danger in Mumbai, and Mumbaikars should not panic." he said, adding that the police force was capable of handling any such situation. At the same time, however, the top cop also urged citizens to remain vigilant and inform the cops if they encounter any suspicious object.

Official sources said that the suspicious mail was received by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Friday, resulting in an alert being issued to security agencies in various parts of the country. Bomb detection and defusal squads were deployed in the city, with security measures in sensitive areas also beefed up. A similar call was also received by the Mumbai Police Control Room a few days back, wherein the caller threatened to repeat the 26/11 attacks in the city.

