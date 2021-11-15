Mumbai: Mumbai NCB team on Monday seized 1500 kgs of ganja near Erandol in Jalgaon district. Two people were apprehended for questioning. The ganja was being brought from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

In a related incident, the Gujarat ATS in a joint operation with Morbi Police seized 120 kgs of drugs worth Rs.600 core in a late-night raid on Sunday in the Zinjuda village. It is a seaside village located 35 km from Mobi. Three people were arrested in the case. This is the second time in a week when drugs worth crores were seized in Gujarat.

About 66 kgs of drugs worth more than Rs. 350 crores was seized five days ago from a car near Khambhalia Aradhana Dham of Devbhoomi Dwarka.

