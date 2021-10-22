Mumbai: Maharashtra Minority Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that he has received a threatening call for attacking the credentials of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

He stated that a person named Suresh Hooda, a resident of Rajasthan, had called him on his office phone number in Kurla at 7.15 am. He added that the caller has threatened him while saying that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede was doing a good job.

Malik has been attacking Sameer Wankhede and NCB post Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest. He had alleged that the family of Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede were also present in Maldives and Dubai during Covid times when the entire film industry was there. He said that the Wankhede's family should disclose the matter. He later published photos of Wankhede's family members in the Maldives.

He had further stated, "after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sameer Wankhede was transferred to the NCB by the Central government. Riya Chakraborty was arrested after Wankhede took over. Malik alleged that Wankhede has made up the case after receiving meagre amounts, sometimes even Rs 4000. Actresses and actors were brought to the door of NCB through WhatsApp chats."

Earlier, Malik had alleged that Aryan Khan's case and the NCB's action were fake. Evidence has also been leaked to the media and no drugs were found on the cruise. Malik claimed that all the evidence shown was from Sameer Wankhede's office. The Cordelia Cruise was raided by the NCB on October 2. Seven people, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were arrested.

