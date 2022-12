Mumbai: Police in Mumbai have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a riot case of 1992, an official said on Sunday. Based on technical inputs, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Dindoshi bus depot in the western suburb of Malad on Friday, the official said.

The accused was wanted in a case of rioting that occurred in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police in 1992, he said. The police had named nine accused in the first information report (FIR) registered at the time and filed a chargesheet. Two of the accused were acquitted and one had died, the official said.

Also read: Convict living under new identity arrested after 35 years