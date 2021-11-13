Mumbai: Jamal Sheikh was disheartened after she found that the lover whom she loved deeply has deserted her at crossroads. Dreaming of spending life together with her lover Furqan Sheikh, Jamal braved the fight with society and family. Love had no bounds for her and society's harsh stereotyping could not dampen her spirit during her quest for love.

Jamal changed her sex with the hope of getting married to Sheikh. Tragedy awaited her as Sheikh turned the tables after the surgery. Furqan did not walk the talk and denounced by her own family, Jamal found the turn of events tumultuous. Jamal is now seeking justice and has filed a complaint in police station.

"For my lover, I changed sex. He had promised me that he will support me life-long. I didn't know that he will cheat me. He swindled Rs 2,00,00 lakhs from me for opening factory. I changed sex for him and now I am not able to go to my parents. I have been in a relationship with him for one and a half years and I am seeking justice. I have filed a complaint in police station and they urged me to go to court," said Jamal.

Furqan was in contact with Jamal after moving to Delhi and Jamal sent him money while he was in the national capital, as per Jamal. As the true colours turned out, Furqan was found to be already married.

Jamal Sheikh is a 31-year-old resident of Goondi in Mumbai, Maharashtra. After relocating from Calcutta, Jamal was living with her family.

