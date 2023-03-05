Mumbai (Maharashtra) : BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya, who exposed many scams of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, is now confronted with an unseemly hearing aids scam in his own office. A case has been registered at Navghar police station against two persons in Somaiya's office for embezzling nearly Rs 7 lakh, sources said.

The case is under investigation, the police said. It was revealed that two employees of Kirit Somaiya's office in Mulund conspired to commit a scam in the allocation of hearing aid machines. A case of fraud has been registered against Pragya Gaikwad and Srikant Gavit. Kirit Somaiya has his house and office in Mulund. Hearing aids were being distributed under the social initiative 'Aika Swabhimane'.

Lakhs of hearing aids have been misappropriated and the head of the office, Prafulla Kadam, has noticed this matter. After that, he complained at the Navghar police station. Police sources informed that the Navghar police have issued a notice to the two in this case and conducting further investigation. The Yuvak Pratishthan Charitable Trust belongs to Kirit Somaiya.

Hearing aids are provided to senior citizens for Rs 500 through the organization. Police have given preliminary information that Pragya Jayant Gaikwad and Srikant Ramesh Gavit from the same office have embezzled Rs 7 lakh 36 thousand. The Ex-BJP MP, who exposed the scams, is surprised by the malpractice in his own office.

In the past, Kirit Somaiya created a sensation by saying that a case has been registered in Kolai, Revdanda Police Station, Raigad in connection with the scam of 19 bungalows in Alibag allegedly owned by Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray. On January 1, Somaiya filed a complaint against Rashmi Thackeray at Revdanda police station in connection with these 19 bungalows.