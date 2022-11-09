Mumbai (Maharashtra): The organisers have cancelled the 'International Halal Show India 2022' slated for November 12 in Mumbai following rising protests from the Hindutva organisations. The venue for the show is fixed at Marine Lines in Mumbai and arrangements were being made but they had no choice but to cancel in view of the escalating hostile atmosphere.

Amidst this uproar, the Anti-Halal Forced Action Committee has demanded that the Central and State Governments ban the sale of bogus halal certificates and halal products. The demand for banning 'halal' products has been increasing in India for some time now. This started after organizations like Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind are forcing Hindu traders to obtain 'halal certificates' for doing business. Certificates are being issued by about six private institutions, sources said.

The anti-halal show protesters have alleged that the money raised from this global show will be used for encouraging terrorist activities. The show is proposed to be held at Islamic Gymkhana in Mumbai by an organization called 'Blossom India' to promote halal products.

The Anti-Halal Forced Action Committee raised its voice against this from the beginning. Also, pro-Hindu organizations conveyed their objections to the Commissioner of Police. They also registered protest against 'International Halal Show' through agitations, grand marches, public awareness through social media etc. The concerned organization has finally cancelled the program