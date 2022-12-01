Mumbai: It was complete chaos at Mumbai airport terminal 2 on Thursday as servers went down triggering long queues and causing inconvenience to the travellers. Passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the same.

A computer systems failure was reported, which led to the server outage. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is an international airport serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). As per reports, long queues were a result of manual checking-in, because servers were down. As per reports, the fiber optic cable was cut which led to the fault in sever.

Also read: Delhi police launch investigation into AIIMS server hacking

Despite reports of there being massive crowds and panic among passengers, CISF said everything is under control and is running smoothly. “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement. "Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city.

Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the statement read.