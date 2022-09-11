Mumbai: Mumbai airport customs officials on Sunday detained a Sudanese national after recovering 12 kg of gold worth Rs 5.38 crore from him. The gold was hidden in a specially made belt the passenger was wearing. The gold was recovered from the Sudanese national by customs officials in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Also read: Zenara Pharma launches generic of Paxlovid for COVID-19 in India

It has been learnt that accomplices of the accused tried to create a chaotic situation in order for the former to escape, but were brought under control soon. "While the accused has been detained, six other people have been deported," a Mumbai Airport Customs official said.