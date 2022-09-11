Mumbai airport customs officials seize 12 kg gold worth Rs 5.38 crore from Sudanese national
Mumbai: Mumbai airport customs officials on Sunday detained a Sudanese national after recovering 12 kg of gold worth Rs 5.38 crore from him. The gold was hidden in a specially made belt the passenger was wearing. The gold was recovered from the Sudanese national by customs officials in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
It has been learnt that accomplices of the accused tried to create a chaotic situation in order for the former to escape, but were brought under control soon. "While the accused has been detained, six other people have been deported," a Mumbai Airport Customs official said.