Mumbai: Mumbai's air quality was in the 'very poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 354 on Tuesday noon due to a dust storm. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the impact of dust storms in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune) has reduced drastically and will become negligible by tomorrow.

"AQI of Mumbai has improved significantly to 'Very Poor' and likely to improve further to 'lower end of Very Poor' or 'poor' for the next two days," said the official statement from SAFAR. One of the worst affected areas is Colaba, which reported an AQI of 513 in the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning when the overall AQI of the state capital was 387.

However, by noon the AQI of Colaba sttod at 398 in the 'very poor' category. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ANI