Mumbai: A 29-year-old caretaker of an elderly couple in Mumbai allegedly attacked his employers, killing the man and injuring his wife, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night in suburban Jogeshwari and the caretaker, identified as Pappu Gawali, was later nabbed at Dadar railway station when he was trying to flee to his native place, they said.

Senior citizen Sudhir Chiplunkar (70) died, while his wife Supriya Chiplunkar (69) was injured after they were attacked by the caretaker at their residence in a housing society in Jogeshwari, according to the Meghwadi police. Gawali entered the house of his employers allegedly with an intention to commit robbery and attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, they said.

While Sudhir Chiplunkar died on the spot, his wife, though badly injured, started throwing household items out of the windows of the flat to draw the attention of her neighbours and other residents of the building, said an official. One of the neighbours alerted the police who arrived at the spot and shifted the couple to a nearby hospital where Sudhir Chiplunkar was declare dead, he said.

Special police teams were formed to nab the caretaker who was eventually caught, the official said, adding the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder). (PTI)