Amravati: Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana along with their workers are on a five day tour to Melghat to spend the festival of Holi with the tribals in the area, sources said. As per the sources, the Rana couple arrived the Melghat village on a two-wheeler on Saturday along with the party workers.

On their arrival in Melghat, the Rana couple was given a grand welcome by the local tribals. A video of the Rana couple's arrival in Melghat is being widely shared on the social media platforms. In the video, MP Navneet Rana was seen riding pillion with her husband Ravi Rana riding the bike.

The Rana couple was also seen posing for photographs with the tribals with Navneet Rana seen dancing to the tunes of tribal songs with the tribals. MP Navneet Rana's participation in the dance ceremony going on in Kau village is creating new enthusiasm in the Holi festival of the local tribals.

When the Rana couple, who were on the Melghat tour on the occasion of Holi, reached the remote village of Sawla, the MP was seen making tea on the stove in a small tea stall in the village much to the excitement of the locals. The video of her visit to the tea stall is also being shared widely.

After making the tea, she was seen sipping it out of a cup and self-validating her tea making skills. Later, Rana also felicitated the woman who makes tea at the tea stall. Rana also visited Dabhia village located in another remote area of Melghat where she enjoyed pre-Holi celebrations with the women and children of the village and wished them a Happy Holi and Women's Day. In Dabhia village, MP Navneet Rana signed a dance agreement with tribal women, while MLA Ravi Rana added color to the dance ceremony by playing drums.