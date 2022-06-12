Nagpur: In a unique initiative, a metro pillar at Kamthi Road in Nagpur recently displayed an illustration of Mowgli and several other characters of arguably one of the most loved children's books of all time: Jungle Book. The installation assumes significance, as the road leads to Pench, across the border, in Madhya Pradesh. Pench National Forest is widely acclaimed as the place of origin of the Mowgli lore, initiated in 1893 by famed writer Rudyard Kipling. The figures, installed by the Nagpur Metro Rail authorities, are believed to be in drawing attention to the story.

The National Park, spread over an area of more than 256 square km, was established in 1975. In February 1999, it received the official status of a Tiger Project. While around 10% of the area falls in Maharashtra, the rest is in Madhya Pradesh. The Nagpur Metro Rail tweeted out the same on Saturday. A Facebook post by metro authorities, meanwhile, described the move in a better manner.

"Apart from being famed as the City of Oranges, Tiger Capital is also an important identity of Nagpur because of the large-scale forest area and tiger project around Nagpur. To witness this, people are visiting from all over the world. Based on the 'The Jungle Book', Maha Metro Nagpur has created an attraction on the pillars near the Automotive Metro Station. Mowgli and his friends are welcoming citizens heading towards Pench tiger reserve" the post read.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Varun Thakkar, a wildlife photographer well-versed with the Pench National Forest area, informed that the origin of the Mowgli narrative is centered around Amodagarh, located about 32 km away from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, on the other side of the forest. "It is located around 100 km from Nagpur. The original story by Kipling in 1894 was based in Amodagarh. The temples, trees, and villages mentioned in the book are found to be existing there to this day," he said.